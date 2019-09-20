Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hedley Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hedley Bishop

Notice Condolences

Hedley Bishop Notice
BISHOP Rev Hedley Paul Passed away with his family at home on 10th September, aged 84 years.
He was a warm, gentle
and very much loved man.
Rev Paul's funeral is to take place on Wednesday 25th September,
Eastbourne Crematorium,
Main Chapel, 11.30am
followed by a service of
thanksgiving at St Wilfred's Church, Pevensey Bay, 1.00pm.
Flowers welcome and may be sent c/o Cooper & Son Funeral Service, 42 High
Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2DD. Tel: 01273 475557.
Published in Sussex Express on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.