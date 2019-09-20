|
BISHOP Rev Hedley Paul Passed away with his family at home on 10th September, aged 84 years.
He was a warm, gentle
and very much loved man.
Rev Paul's funeral is to take place on Wednesday 25th September,
Eastbourne Crematorium,
Main Chapel, 11.30am
followed by a service of
thanksgiving at St Wilfred's Church, Pevensey Bay, 1.00pm.
Flowers welcome and may be sent c/o Cooper & Son Funeral Service, 42 High
Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2DD. Tel: 01273 475557.
Published in Sussex Express on Sept. 20, 2019