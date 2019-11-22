Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendoline Hobbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendoline Hobbs

Notice Condolences

Gwendoline Hobbs Notice
HOBBS Gwendoline (Gwen) Died peacefully in hospital
on 12 October 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Dave and sadly missed by Miggy, Marian, Dennis,
Chris, Pauline, Simon, Sue & Paul.
Cremation at Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Worth (St Richard's Chapel), on Tuesday 10 December at 12.00 noon. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Welsh Corgi Rescue Service or Blue Cross,
c/o R A Brooks & Son, 35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN,
tel: 01444 454391 or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -