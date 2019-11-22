|
HOBBS Gwendoline (Gwen) Died peacefully in hospital
on 12 October 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Dave and sadly missed by Miggy, Marian, Dennis,
Chris, Pauline, Simon, Sue & Paul.
Cremation at Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Worth (St Richard's Chapel), on Tuesday 10 December at 12.00 noon. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Welsh Corgi Rescue Service or Blue Cross,
c/o R A Brooks & Son, 35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN,
tel: 01444 454391 or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 22, 2019