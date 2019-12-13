|
|
|
Sprigge Giglia Passed away on
3rd December 2019, aged 87 years.
She will be terribly missed by
her children Nina, Lucy and Sam,
her 7 grandchildren, and her
many friends and family.
Her beautiful original art work
will live on in our homes as her
memory will in our hearts.
Funeral service to be held at 11.30am
on Monday 20th December 2019 at
Woodvale Crematorium, Lewes Road, Brighton BN2 3QB.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations to Dignity in Dying which may be sent c/o
Cooper & Son Funeral Service,
42 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2DD. Tel: 01273 475557.
Alternatively, donations
can be made online via: www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/41484
