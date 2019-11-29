Home

Franklyn Carstairs It is with deep sadness that we announce the
passing of Frank on
November 15th 2019.
He passed away peacefully at The Royal Sussex Hospital
after a very short illness.
Much missed and much loved Husband to Pam, Father to Sally, Emma, Wendy and John and devoted Grandfather
to 7 Grandchildren.

Funeral Service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium Main Chapel on Friday 6th December at 1:45pm.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to The Greyhound Trust to www.greyhoundtrust.org.uk/donate
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 29, 2019
