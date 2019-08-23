Home

Frank Wood Notice
WOOD Frank It is with great sadness that the family of Frank 'Boy' Wood of Nutley,
announces his passing after a brief illness on 14th August 2019,
at the age of 86.
Fondly remembered by his sister Anita and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
The funeral service will be held at St James the Less Church, Nutley on Friday 30 th August at 12 noon.
Any flowers. All enquiries to Richard Green Funeral Service, 125 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1RN.
Tel: 01825 760601.
Published in Sussex Express on Aug. 23, 2019
