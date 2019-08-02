|
SMITH Frank Died peacefully and painlessly at
Heffle Court Care Home, Heathfield
on 23rd July 2019, aged 86.
A beloved husband to Maureen
for 62 years. Wonderful father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Service at Tunbridge Wells Crematorium on Thursday 15th August at 2.30pm and afterwards at High Rocks Tunbridge Wells, TN3 9JJ. All welcome. Dress for comfort and to celebrate with joy a life well lived.
Family flowers only preferred. Donations in lieu for the
Kit Wilson Trust for Animal Welfare
(for whose benefit he ran one
of his London Marathons)
via Heathfield Funeral Service, www.heathfieldfunerals.co.uk
01435 862648.
Published in Sussex Express on Aug. 2, 2019