WILKINS Eric Albert James Passed away suddenly
on 23rd October 2019.
Dear husband of Margaret, beloved Father and Grandfather.
Funeral will be held in St. Peter's Church, Chailey,
on Monday 18th November 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
No flowers please, donations will be split equally between
the British Heart Foundation and
Cancer Research UK.
Please make cheques payable to "R. A. Brooks & Son Donations Account"
c/o R. A. Brooks & Son, Ravenoak, Allington Road,
Newick, Lewes, BN8 4NB.
Tel: 01825 722895
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 8, 2019
