MILLER Eric Passed away on the
8th August, aged 85.
Funeral service to take place at the Wealden Crematorium,
Horam, TN21 0FX on
Thursday 29th August at 11am
Everyone welcome, especially fellow beekeepers. A celebration of his life will
follow at the Horam Park Golf Club, Chiddingly Road, Horam, TN21 0JJ
Family flowers only please,
dress as you feel comfortable. Donations if desired
to St Wilfrids Hospice Eastbourne, c/o Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE
Published in Sussex Express on Aug. 23, 2019
