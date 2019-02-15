Home

Bennett Funeral Service
13 Bridge Street
Newhaven, Sussex BN9 9PH
01273 761448
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
13:00
St Michaels Church
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
14:00
Newhaven Cemetery
Elizabeth Wojciechowskyj Notice
Wojciechowskyj Elizabeth June Sadly passed away on Thursday 7th February 2019 aged 88.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place on Monday 4th March at St Michaels Church at 1.00pm
followed by burial at Newhaven Cemetery Graveside at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to Alzeimers Research UK.c/o
Bennett Funeral Service,
13 Bridge Street, Newhaven BN9 9PH.
Tel. 01273 611004.
Published in Sussex Express on Feb. 15, 2019
