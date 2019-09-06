Home

Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
15:00
All Saints Centre, Friars Walk
Lewes, BN7 2LE
Elizabeth Thomas Notice
THOMAS Elizabeth Ann
(Liz) Died peacefully at
St Peter & St James
Hospice on 31st August, aged 58 years. Liz's funeral service is to take
place at All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes, BN7 2LE on
Friday 13th September at 3.00pm.
No dress code. Please wear what you please. Family flowers only.
Donations to St Peter & St James
Hospice may be sent c/o
Cooper and Son Funeral Service,
42 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2DD. Tel: 01273 475557. Alternatively via
www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/39543
Liz's family wish to express their sincere thanks to those who have
already donated to Sussex Hospices
via Just Giving.
Published in Sussex Express on Sept. 6, 2019
