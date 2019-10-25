|
GOODMAN Eileen Grace Sadly passed away on
15th October 2019.
A much loved wife & mother who will be sorely missed.
A private cremation will be held followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St Peter's Church, Rodmell on Tuesday 29th October at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be made to 'British Heart Foundation' and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 25, 2019