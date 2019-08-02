Home

LAKER (formerly Mardlin)
Dorothy Ringmer Resident, Dorothy
passed away on 20th July 2019,
3 days before her 94th birthday.
Devoted mum of Margarett and Reginald, loving nan, great nan,
great great nan, sister and auntie.
Funeral and burial service Wednesday 7th August at 11.30am at St. Mary's Church Ringmer. Black attire optional. Family flowers only preferred
or donations in lieu to St. Peter
and St. James Hospice c/o
R A Brooks and Son, 46 Allington Road, Newick, BN8 8NB. Tel 01825 722895.
Published in Sussex Express on Aug. 2, 2019
