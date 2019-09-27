|
|
|
CRAMP Dorothy May On 17th September 2019, aged 94 years. Wife of the late Kenneth, Dorothy passed away peacefully at Blatchington Court, Seaford following a long illness. The family wish to thank Blatchington Court for their care of Dorothy over the years. The funeral service is to take place in the Family Chapel of
Downs Crematorium, Brighton on
Monday 7th October at 10.00 a.m. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society or Battersea Dogs & Cats Home c/o Richard Green Funeral Service,
170 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 1YE. Tel: 01273 488121.
Published in Sussex Express on Sept. 27, 2019