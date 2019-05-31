|
WINDLESS Doris Passed away peacefully at Lydfords Care
Home on 20th May 2019
aged 98 years.
Widow of George (former
Blacksmith at Southover Forge, Lewes) Sadly missed and loved
greatly by her five children,
four grandchildren,
ten great-grandchildren
and one great-great grandson.
Funeral Service to be held on
Friday 21st June at St Anne's Church,
Lewes at 11.00am followed by
burial at Lewes Cemetery.
Thanks to all the staff at Lydfords.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to Friends of Lewes
Victoria Hospital may be sent c/o Cooper & Son Funeral Service,
42 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2DD. Tel: 01273 475557.
Published in Sussex Express on May 31, 2019
