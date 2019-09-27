Home

Donald Young

Donald Young Notice
Young Donald Passed away peacefully on
16th September aged 93 years,
Formerly of Isfield of late residing
at Filsham Lodge, Hailsham.
Husband to the late Maureen Young,
he leaves behind Son Richard, Daughters Mandy & Denise, Grandchildren Jason and Stefan
and great granddaughter Cali.
A celebration of his life will take
place at Isfield Church on
Wednesday 9th October at 1.30pm, followed by a tea and lots of
cakes etc at the Village Hall.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired made to R.A.B.I
a farming charity which helps support all farming people in difficulty.
May be sent c/o
Cooper & Son Funeral Directors,
Rose Cottage, 11 New Town, Uckfield, East Sussex TN22 5DL or online at https://www.cpjfield.co.uk/
services/39676
Published in Sussex Express on Sept. 27, 2019
