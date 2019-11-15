|
|
|
HAZELDEN Denise Joan On 3rd November 2019, aged 87 years. Loving wife of the late Ron, mother
of Bryan, loving sister of Mike and the late Gill. She will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
The funeral service is to take place at Wealden Crematorium, Horam on
Friday 22nd November at 12 noon. Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to British Heart Foundation c/o Richard Green Funeral Service,
125 High Street, Uckfield, TN22 1RN.
Tel: 01825 760601. www.rgreenfs.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 15, 2019