TUCKER David Passed away suddenly at home on 19 th June 2019, aged 74 years. Husband of Angela, father of Harvey, Jo and Amy and loving grandfather of seven. Retired Financial Director of SEEDA and current manager of C.A.B. Oxted and volunteer advisor of C.A.B. Uckfield. He will be sadly missed by all. A celebration of his life is to be
held at Wealden Crematorium, Horam, TN21 0FX on Saturday 6 th July at
11.00am. Donations if desired may be made to 'Cancer Research UK' or
'Salvation Army' and should be sent by post to Grace - Independent
Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer, BN8 5QX. tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on June 28, 2019