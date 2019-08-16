|
|
|
PERKS Reverend David Passed away after a short
stay in hospital on 1st August,
surrounded by his family.
Husband to Dorothy, Dad to Bridget & Tamsin, Grandpops to Izzy, Sammy, Matty, Ben & Nicky.
Funeral Service to take place
on Tuesday 27th August at
St Michael's Church, Lewes
at 2.00pm. Family flowers only,
donations if desired to Emmaus Brighton & Hove (Homeless Charity)
or CHICKS (Country Holidays for Inner City Kids), may be sent c/o
Cooper & Son Funeral Service,
42 High Street, Lewes, BN7 2DD.
Tel: 01273 475557
or alternatively via www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/39314
Published in Sussex Express on Aug. 16, 2019