BAKER Daisy Rosina May Passed away peacefully on
1st November 2019 aged 89.
Free of any pain at last. Wife to Ian, mother to David, Douglas, Derek and Donald. Grandmother and great grandmother. Thanks to all the staff at Princess Royal Hospital.
Funeral will take place at Lewes Cemetery Chapel, followed by interment on Friday 22nd November at 2.00pm. Family flowers only but donations if desired may be made to 'Dogs Trust' and should be sent by post to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer, BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 15, 2019