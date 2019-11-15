Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Independent Funeral Directors
74 Springett Avenue
Ringmer, East Sussex BN85QX
01273 813333
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
14:00
Lewes Cemetery Chapel
Interment
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Daisy Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daisy Baker

Notice Condolences

Daisy Baker Notice
BAKER Daisy Rosina May Passed away peacefully on
1st November 2019 aged 89.
Free of any pain at last. Wife to Ian, mother to David, Douglas, Derek and Donald. Grandmother and great grandmother. Thanks to all the staff at Princess Royal Hospital.
Funeral will take place at Lewes Cemetery Chapel, followed by interment on Friday 22nd November at 2.00pm. Family flowers only but donations if desired may be made to 'Dogs Trust' and should be sent by post to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer, BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -