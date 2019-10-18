|
|
|
WILLIAMS Colin Charles Passed away peacefully at Eastbourne District General Hospital on 7th October 2019, aged 81 years.
Colin will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
Thanksgiving Service to take place at Kings Church, Heathfield, on
Thursday 31st October at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations, if wished, to 'Alzheimer's Research UK' may be made online at www.heathfieldfunerals.co.uk.
For further details, please contact
Heathfield Funeral Service on
01435 862648.
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 18, 2019