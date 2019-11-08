|
ENTICKNAP Clifford 'Cliff' Beloved husband, father
and grandfather.
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love on
28th October 2019, aged 69 years.
A celebration of his life is to be held at Woodvale Crematorium,
Brighton (South Chapel) on
Thursday 14th November at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, may be made to
'St Peter & St James Hospice' and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively made online via
www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 8, 2019