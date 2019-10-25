|
|
|
TUCKER Christine Passed away peacefully
at home on 14th October 2019, aged 87 years.
A very much-loved
Mum, Nan and friend.
Funeral Service to take place on
Tuesday 29th October 2019, 3.00pm
at Chiddingly Church, BN8 6HE.
Family flowers only.
Donations in aid of the 'Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution'
(R.A.B.I) can be made online at
www.cwaterhouseandsons.co.uk .
All other enquiries to
C. Waterhouse & Sons,
Funeral Directors, High Street,
Burwash, TN19 7ET.
Tel. 01435 882219
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 25, 2019