Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Tucker

Notice Condolences

Christine Tucker Notice
TUCKER Christine Passed away peacefully
at home on 14th October 2019, aged 87 years.
A very much-loved
Mum, Nan and friend.
Funeral Service to take place on
Tuesday 29th October 2019, 3.00pm
at Chiddingly Church, BN8 6HE.
Family flowers only.
Donations in aid of the 'Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution'
(R.A.B.I) can be made online at
www.cwaterhouseandsons.co.uk .
All other enquiries to
C. Waterhouse & Sons,
Funeral Directors, High Street,
Burwash, TN19 7ET.
Tel. 01435 882219
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.