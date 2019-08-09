|
|
|
FRENCH Christine (Chris)
née Levett Sadly taken from us on the
20th July 2019 aged 83 years.
Little Nan Nan/Littluns is greatly
missed by all her family,
close friends and her many
friends with whom she made
contact with over the years.
Service to be held at
Wealden Crematorium, Horam
on Tuesday 20th August at
2.00pm. Family flowers only please
but donations if desired may be made
to 'Target Ovarian Cancer' or 'Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance'
and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors,
74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via
www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Aug. 9, 2019