ALDRIDGE Brian Sadly passed away on 3rd October, aged 75 years. Reunited with his wife Maggie.
Funeral service to be held at Woodvale Crematorium, North Chapel on Wednesday 16th October at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, may be made to 'Grace' (towards a memorial bench for Maggie and Brian) and should be sent by post to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer, BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk.
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 11, 2019