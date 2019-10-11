|
|
|
LEWIS Betty
(née Burt) Passed away peacefully
on 23rd September,
aged 88 years.
Much loved wife of the late Edward
Lewis, mother of Katie, grandmother
to Samuel and great grandmother
to Oscar.
Funeral service to be held at
St Michael's Church, Lewes
on 24th October at 12.00pm.
A private cremation to follow.
Flowers welcome or donations to
Oxfam may be sent c/o Cooper & Son
Funeral Service, 42 High Street,
Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2DD.
Tel: 01273 475557. Alternatively,
donations can be made online via:
www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/39762
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 11, 2019