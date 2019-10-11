Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooper & Son Funeral Service
42 High Street
Lewes, East Sussex BN7 2DD
01273 475557
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lewis

Notice Condolences

Betty Lewis Notice
LEWIS Betty
(née Burt) Passed away peacefully
on 23rd September,
aged 88 years.
Much loved wife of the late Edward
Lewis, mother of Katie, grandmother
to Samuel and great grandmother
to Oscar.
Funeral service to be held at
St Michael's Church, Lewes
on 24th October at 12.00pm.
A private cremation to follow.
Flowers welcome or donations to
Oxfam may be sent c/o Cooper & Son
Funeral Service, 42 High Street,
Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2DD.
Tel: 01273 475557. Alternatively,
donations can be made online via:
www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/39762
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.