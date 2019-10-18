|
|
|
HAMPTON Betty Passed away peacefully at Royal Sussex County Hospital on 6th October 2019,
aged 93 years.
Re-united with her husband Harold
and sadly missed by Michael, Christine and all the family and her friends.
The funeral service is to take place at Newhaven Cemetery Chapel, Lewes Road (C7), Newhaven BN9 9AD on Wednesday 30th October at 12.00 midday. The family have requested no flowers, but donations if desired to
The Salvation Army may be sent c/o Cooper & Son Funeral Service,
42 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex,
BN7 2DD. Tel: 01273 475557.
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 18, 2019