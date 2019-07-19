Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
14:00
Wealden Crematorium
Horam
HOWELLS Bernard Horace Henry Passed away peacefully at home on 8th July 2019,
aged 81 years.
Bernard will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Wealden Crematorium, Horam, on Wednesday 24th July at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations, if wished, to 'British Lung Foundation' may be made online at www.heathfieldfunerals.co.uk.
For further details, please contact Heathfield Funeral Service on
01435 862648.
Published in Sussex Express on July 19, 2019
