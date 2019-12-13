Home

GADD Bernard George Passed away at the
Conquest Hospital on
24th November 2019,
aged 89 years.
Bernard will be greatly missed
by his loving family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place
at Eastbourne Crematorium
(Main Chapel) on
Thursday 19th December at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations,
if wished, to 'British Heart Foundation'
may be made online at
www.heathfieldfunerals.co.uk.
For further details, please contact
Heathfield Funeral Service
on 01435 862648
Published in Sussex Express on Dec. 13, 2019
