Muffett Benjamin Edward
(Ben) Died suddenly on 25th May 2019, aged 45 years.
Dearly loved son of Lawrence and Sheila, brother to Sam, Lucy and Zoe.
Benjamin will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at
Clayton Wood Burial Ground, Clayton BN6 9PD on Friday 12th July at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Ashdown Forest or Mindfulness in Schools Project
c/o Tester and Jones Funeral Services, London Road, Crowborough, TN6 2TT via the website www.testerandjones.co.uk.
Published in Sussex Express on July 5, 2019