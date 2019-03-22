|
CORNFORD Antony "Tony" Passed away peacefully on
9th March 2019.
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Funeral service will be held at
All Saints Church, Plumpton Green,
on Friday 29th March 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Followed by cremation at
The Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
"St. Peter & St. James Hospice"
c/o R. A. Brooks & Son,
35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH16 4EN.
Tel: 01444 454391 or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 22, 2019
