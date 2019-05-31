Home

Heathfield Funeral Service
Holmrook, Hailsham Road
Heathfield, East Sussex TN21 8AE
01435 862648
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
13:45
Kent & Sussex Crematorium
Tunbridge Wells
View Map
Resources
Notice Condolences

Anthony Parkes Notice
PARKES Anthony Ian Charles (Tony) Passed away peacefully at his home in Mayfield with his loving family by his side on
15th May 2019, aged 82 years.
Tony will be sadly missed by his
wife, children, family and friends. Funeral Service will be held at Kent
& Sussex Crematorium, Tunbridge Wells, on Tuesday 4th June at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please, or donations in memory of Tony to 'Hospice in the Weald' may be
made online at www.heathfieldfunerals.co.uk.
For further details, please contact Heathfield Funeral Service on
01435 862648.
Published in Sussex Express on May 31, 2019
