Anthony Marsh Notice
MARSH Anthony
"Tony" Suddenly passed away at
Royal Sussex County Hospital on
13th September 2019, aged 88 years.
Sadly missed by Angie, Norman and all the family. And by all his friends.
The funeral is to take place at
Holy Cross Church, Uckfield on Thursday 3rd October at 1.30 p.m.
No flowers please but donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK c/o
Richard Green Funeral Service,
125 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1RN. Tel:01825 760601.
Published in Sussex Express on Sept. 27, 2019
