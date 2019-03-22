|
ELDRIDGE Anthony (Tony) Died peacefully after a very short illness on 11 th March 2019, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Julia, step-father
to Graham and Sandra, grandfather
and great grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by all.
All are welcome to attend his
funeral at Woodvale Crematorium
on Tuesday 9th April at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations if desired may be made to '' or 'Salvation Army' and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors,
74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 22, 2019
