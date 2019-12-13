|
|
|
GROVES Anne On 7 December 2019,
aged 80 years.
Suddenly and unexpectedly taken ill at home,
MAUREEN ANNE PATRICIA GROVES, universally known as Anne,
passed away in Eastbourne General Hospital on 7 December.
Beloved wife of Colin, mother of Mark and Andrew, grandmother of
Gracie and George.
The most cheerful and loving person you could ever wish to meet.
How she loved hats! After a lifetime of caring for the sick as an SRN,
finally retiring last year from Threeways Nursing Home, Seaford. She will be sorely missed by her
loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
Thursday 19th December in the Eastern Hall at Payne and Sons Funeral Directors at 12pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to
c/o
Payne and Sons,
143 Seaside, BN22 7NN.
Published in Sussex Express on Dec. 13, 2019