|
|
|
COOKE Ann of Ringmer
Passed away peacefully at
Parris Lawn Care Home on
Friday 11th October 2019,
aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of Eddie,
mother of Wendy and Ian
and nanny to Ewan, Sam and Harriet. Funeral service to be held at
St Mary the Virgin Church, Ringmer
on Wednesday 6th November at 11.00am. Family flowers only please but
donations if desired may be made to 'Cancer Research UK'
and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue,
Ringmer, BN8 5QX,
tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 18, 2019