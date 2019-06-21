|
BATCHELOR Ann (née Ternouth) Much loved sister, step mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, peacefully at the age of 78 after an illness bravely borne.
A Head Teacher, educator, traveller
and adventurer, Ann will be sadly missed by many friends both locally and all over the world.
Funeral at St Anne's Church, Lewes, E.Sussex on Friday 28th June at 2.30pm. No flowers please.
Donations for Educational Charities to be made payable to 'Grace' and should be sent by post to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer, BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
Published in Sussex Express on June 21, 2019
