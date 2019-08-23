|
|
|
LINE Andy A local farmer and milkman for
many years, passed away suddenly on
13th August 2019 aged 60.
A proud father and grandfather
and a much loved son and brother.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
His service is to be held at
Wealden Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd September at 12.00pm.
All further enquiries should be made to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk.
Published in Sussex Express on Aug. 23, 2019