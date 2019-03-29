|
CONSTABLE Andrew David Sadly passed away very suddenly on 14th March 2019 aged 49 years.
Sadly missed by all who knew him.
A Service of Thanksgiving is to be
held at Woodvale Crematorium
(South Chapel), on
Thursday 11th April at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations if desired may be made to 'Diabetes UK' and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively made online via
www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 29, 2019
