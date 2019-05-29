Home

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:00
Holy Trinity Church
Southwick
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
The Duck
Yvonne Stead Notice
Stead Yvonne
(Southwick) Peacefully in hospital on 20th May, aged 74 years.
Beloved partner to Kevin,
cherished mam to Karen, Yvonne, Lesley and Debra, also a
treasured mother-in-law, nana, great-nana, sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend.
Please meet for service on Wednesday 5th June in
Holy Trinity Church, Southwick,
at 12 noon, prior to committal in Sunderland Crematorium.
All welcome afterwards to
The Duck for refreshments.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 29, 2019
