AYRE Rennison
Silksworth Peacefully at home on
1st November, aged 58 years, Yvonne.
Beloved wife of the late Bob.
Special mam of Anthony and partner Coral, adored nana of Maizie and Parker.
Much loved sister of David, Denise, Linda, Julie, Kevin and the late Hazel. A loving sister in law of Ann, Barry, Wilf, Barry and Julie, also a dear auntie and friend of many.
Family and friends please
meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium, on Monday, November 18th at 12.00pm.
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel. 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 8, 2019
