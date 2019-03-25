|
|
|
Angus Hylton Castle Peacefully at home with her loving family on March 16th, aged 85 years.
Yvonne (Mary), nee Loughlin,
beloved wife of the late Luke,
much loved mam of Yvonne,
Colin, Robert, Keith and Ian,
loved grandmother and
great grandmother,
also a dear sister.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Friday March 29th at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the
British Heart Foundation,
a collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium. Everyone is warmly invited to the Hasting Hill afterwards for refreshments.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services, Blackwood House, 75/77 Blackwood Road, Town End Farm. Tel 01915365000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 25, 2019
