Cammiss Late of Durham City Peacefully in hospital after a long illness on July 29th aged 94 years, Yolanda (nee Dent). The dearly loved wife of the late Tommy. A much loved mam of Peter and the late John, a loving grandma of Mark, Paul, James and Phoebe, a treasured great grandma and a loved aunty. Friends please meet on
Friday August 9th for service in
St Joseph's R.C. Church, Gilesgate at 12 noon. Committal to follow in Durham Crematorium. All are welcome afterwards to
The Court Inn, Court Lane for refreshments. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to
St. Benedict's Hospice. A donation box will be provided at the church. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton le Hole Tel: 0191 5265800. Loved and remembered always. R.I.P
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 1, 2019