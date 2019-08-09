Home

POWERED BY

Services
John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Hendon, Sunderland)
59 Mainsforth Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR2 8JX
0191 514 7012
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
09:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Wylam Hutchinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wylam Hutchinson

Notice Condolences

Wylam Hutchinson Notice
HUTCHINSON Wylam Grove At home on 7th August,
aged 64 years, James (Jim),
loving partner to Sandra, loved and best brother to Mary, Jean, Charlie, Margaret and Billy, a dear
brother-in-law , a much loved uncle, good friend to Robbie New and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Family and friends please
meet for service at
Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 15th August at 9.30am.
At Rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon.
Loved forever
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.