|
|
|
HUTCHINSON Wylam Grove At home on 7th August,
aged 64 years, James (Jim),
loving partner to Sandra, loved and best brother to Mary, Jean, Charlie, Margaret and Billy, a dear
brother-in-law , a much loved uncle, good friend to Robbie New and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Family and friends please
meet for service at
Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 15th August at 9.30am.
At Rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon.
Loved forever
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 9, 2019