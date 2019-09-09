Home

Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
13:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Winnie McKnight Notice
McKNIGHT
Seaburn Dene Suddenly at
Blossom Hill Nursing Home
on September 1st, aged 79 years,
Winnie (née Old).
Loving wife of the late Jimmy.
Much loved mam of
Lynne, David and Joanne, loved mother in law of Harry and Jane.
Treasured nana of
Daniel, Mark, Charlotte,
Thomas, Sophie, Bruce and Alex.
Family and friends please meet for
service in Sunderland Crematorium
on Wednesday September 11th
at 1.00pm. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to
Blossom Hill Nursing Home,
a collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services
26 Sea Road, Fulwell,
Tel 0191 5496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 9, 2019
