|
|
|
Davis Winifred Mary
(Nee Sim)
'Winnie'
(Sunderland) Peacefully passed away on Tuesday 18th June 2019
aged 89 years. Winnie, beloved wife of the late Ted, loving mother of Paul and Colin, also much loved mother in law and gran.
Winnie will be sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
Please meet for a celebration
of Winnie's life at Whitley Bay Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd July at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired which will be given to Alzheimer's Research UK. A donation box
will be available at the service.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 25, 2019
