|
|
|
Smail Houghton-Le-Spring Suddenly but peacefully at home on June 10th,
aged 80 years, William (Billy).
A much loved brother,
brother-in-law, uncle,
great uncle and friend to many. Friends please meet on Wednesday June 26th
for a Requiem Mass in
St Michael's RC Church,
Houghton le Spring at 9.30am.
Interment to follow in
Houghton Cemetery.
All are welcome
afterwards to the church
hall for refreshments.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to the .
A donation box will be
provided at the church.
All enquiries to Andrew
Grey Funeral Directors,
30 Station Road,
Hetton le Hole. Tel: 0191 5265800. Loved and remembered always.
RIP
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 20, 2019
Read More