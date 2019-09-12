SIM William Henry Beautiful and treasured memories of

William Henry Sim,

died 12th September 2018.

A man in a million and a cherished husband to Eleanor. Dad to Karen, Susan and Billy. Father in Law to Steve and Lesley. Grandad and

Great Grandad.

Our lives changed so suddenly on that very fateful day.

Nothing was ever the same again from the moment you passed away.

The questions, the sadness,

the tears have been almost too hard to bear as we keep trying to come to terms with losing someone who was so special

and dear.

The loss is still indescribable, our world fell into small pieces and though we keep trying to put it together a vital part remains missing.

We miss everything about you, you're so unforgettable. You were such a wonderful husband and father. We dearly cherish our memories of you. Never to be forgotten. Miss and love you deeply. Eleanor and all your loving family. Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 12, 2019