Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
13:00
the residence
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
13:30
Sunderland Crematorium
William Rowntree Notice
ROWNTREE Ford Estate Suddenly on March 6th aged 79 years, William Todd (Billy).
Beloved Husband of Martha
(nee Smedley). Much Loved Dad of Sandra, Kevin, William and David. Dearest Father-in-law. Adored Granda and Great Granda.
Son of the late Belle. Also a very Dear Brother, Brother-in-law
and Uncle.
Cortege leaving residence at 1pm on Friday 22nd March for service and cremation in Sunderland Crematorium at 1:30pm. Family flowers only with donations to Sunningdale School, a collection plate shall be available at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 0191 5108000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 15, 2019
