|
|
|
ROWNTREE Ford Estate Suddenly on March 6th aged 79 years, William Todd (Billy).
Beloved Husband of Martha
(nee Smedley). Much Loved Dad of Sandra, Kevin, William and David. Dearest Father-in-law. Adored Granda and Great Granda.
Son of the late Belle. Also a very Dear Brother, Brother-in-law
and Uncle.
Cortege leaving residence at 1pm on Friday 22nd March for service and cremation in Sunderland Crematorium at 1:30pm. Family flowers only with donations to Sunningdale School, a collection plate shall be available at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 0191 5108000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More