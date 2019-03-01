Home

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
13:45
St. Michael and All Angel's Parish Church
Easington Lane
William Rogerson Notice
Rogerson Hetton-le-Hole Peacefully in The Laurels Care Home after a long
illness on February 26th aged 88 years, William
Henry (Bill). A loving husband.
A much-loved father and grandad. A dear brother and uncle.
Family and friends please meet on Tuesday March 5th for service in St. Michael and All Angel's Parish Church, Easington Lane at
1:45pm. Interment to follow in Hetton Cemetery.
All are welcome afterwards to Hetton Big Club for refreshments.
Flowers welcome. All enquiries to
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole
Tel: 0191 5265800.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 1, 2019
