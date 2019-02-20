|
OLIVER (Burdon Crescent Seaham) Peacefully at home on February 9th aged 92 years, William Leslie (Les).
Dearly loved husband of Jean (nee Colwill), dearest dad of Christine and Judith, father-in-law of John and John, loving grandpa of Matthew, Emma, Rachel and Amy.
Friends please meet for service at Tempest Road Methodist Church at 9am on Saturday 23rd February for service prior to cremation at Durham Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Seaham Methodist Church.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 20, 2019
